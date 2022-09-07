IOF Martyr Palestinian Youth During Raid on WB Camp

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] troops have shot and martyred a young Palestinian man during a raid on a refugee camp in the northeastern part of the West Bank, amid escalating tensions across the occupied territories as the IOF is pressing on with its heavy-handed clampdown and repressive measures.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, Younis Ghassan Tayeh, 21, was killed on Wednesday in al-Far'a refugee camp, which is located four kilometers [2.4 miles] southwest of Tubas city, after being shot in the heart.

It added that Palestinian medics rushed the young man to a hospital in Tubas, but he succumbed to his serious wounds shortly afterwards.

IOF troops also broke into a number of houses in the camp, triggering confrontations with local residents. The forces fired dozens of live rounds, rubber-coated steel bullets, tear gas canisters as well as stun grenades to disperse the protesting crowd.

Additionally, at least 27 Palestinians were detained by "Israeli" forces during widespread raids in the occupied West Bank, as the Tel Aviv regime's campaign of harassment and detention against Palestinians continues.

The official Palestinian Wafa news agency reported that IOF troops raided the town of Silwad, located northeast of Ramallah in the central West Bank, and detained six Palestinians, including two 17-year-old teenagers identified as Tamer Akram Amin Hamed and Khaled Ezzat Hamed.

Two young men, named Omar Nidal Dar al-Eis and Muhannad Yousef al-Rifai were also arrested in Kafr Ein village, located northwest of Ramallah.

In the northern West Bank city of Nablus, “Israeli” forces arrested a Palestinian after breaking into his home in the Dahiya neighborhood. Three more arrests were made in the town of Beita, while two brothers identified as Moataz and Muammar Marwan al-Namoura, were rounded up in al-Khalil.

Three people were also taken into custody in the city of Dura, the town of Deir al-'Asal al-Fauqa and Kharas town.

The developments came a day after the IOF have shot and killed a Palestinian man during a large military raid on the northern occupied West Bank city of Jenin.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health identified the man as 29-year-old Mohammad Sabaaneh.

Several Palestinians were also injured during the raid, one of them in critical condition. The injured Palestinians included a girl who was hit in her jaw, in addition to two young men with leg injuries and another with shrapnel in his head.

The IOF also raided several neighborhoods of the city, deploying their snipers on the roofs of some high-rise buildings.

“Israeli” forces also surrounded an apartment block in the eastern neighborhood of Jenin, forcing its residents to leave their apartments before detaining them, including children and women.