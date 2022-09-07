47% Of Europe Is Under Warning Conditions Due to Unprecedented Drought

By Staff, Agencies

Europe is experiencing a kind of drought not experienced in 500 years, and the European economy is taking a further beating as a result.

With the worst droughts in 500 years, 47% of Europe is under warning conditions and struggling with a clear deficit of soil moisture.

The recent European drought has impacted electricity generation, disrupted transportation, and displaced thousands.

There has been a widespread loss of income and it appears that no sector has actually been spared, with agriculture and financial institutions being two of the hardest-hit.

The European Commission's Joint Research Center, JRC, announced last week that almost half of the landmass of the EU and the UK is at risk of drought.

Rainfall deficit, moisture deficit and vegetation stress, the hallmarks of this drought, are issues that are making this drought so severe.

The duration and scope of the drought has increased every year from 2012 to 2021 and is currently more widespread than ever.

Vegetation stress, rain and soil moisture deficits have steadily increased in severity from 2012 to 2022.

The economic impact of the drought has been severe. It has impacted different countries in Europe to different extents. The most severely affected by the drought is Spain, Italy being second and then France and the UK.

It has been projected that the resultant economic loss could amount to as much as €65.5 billion, should no climate action be taken.

Surprisingly enough the economies of countries such as Greece, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, and Sweden are faring far better than the European economic powerhouses.

The sectors most affected by drought are the agricultural sector, 44% affected, and the energy sector which has been affected severely by drought. After energy we have water at 20% with transport coming in at 2%.