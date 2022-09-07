No Place for Excessive Demands in JCPOA Talks - Spokesman

By Staff, Agencies

Spokesperson for the Iranian administration Ali Bahadori Jahromi gave an assurance that Tehran will not bow out of the talks on the removal of sanctions and revival of the 2015 nuclear deal, urging the other side to abandon excessive demands in the negotiations.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference on Tuesday, Bahadori Jahromi said the negotiations about saving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA] and lifting the sanctions are in progress.

“The other side must drop the excessive demands,” he underlined.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has not left and won’t leave the talks,” the spokesman added.

Pointing to the “constructive path” that has been taken in the sanctions’ removal talks, Bahadori Jahromi reiterated the four conditions that Iranian Sayyed President Ebrahim Raisi has insisted on, namely the necessity for guarantees, the real and practical verifications, the sustainable termination of sanctions, and an end to the political allegations regarding the Safeguards Agreement.

Despite Iran's full compliance with the agreement, the United States unilaterally withdrew from the historic agreement in 2018 and re-imposed crippling sanctions as part of the so-called "maximum pressure" campaign.

Numerous rounds of negotiations between the signatories to the JCPOA have taken place in the Austrian capital since last year in order to explore the possibility of the agreement's revival and the lifting of the unjustified economic sanctions.

The persistent refusal of Washington to abide by Iran's red lines has caused numerous interruptions in the negotiations.

The European Union recently developed a draft proposal to resurrect the agreement, serving as the coordinator in the indirect negotiations between Tehran and Washington. The bloc accepted Tehran's response, which it deemed to be "reasonable."

It took the United States several weeks to respond to Iran's remarks.