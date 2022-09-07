No Script

Iran To Back Any Initiative for Lebanon’s Political Stability - VP

folder_openLebanon access_time 10 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s First Vice President said that Islamic Republic of Iran will support any initiative that is effective for the political, economic and security stability in Lebanon.

Speaking in a telephone conversation with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on Tuesday evening, Mohammad Mokhber stated that Iran will back any plan and initiative that is effective for Lebanon’s political, economic and security stability.

Praising the bravery of the resistant nation of Lebanon, Mokhber emphasized the importance of peace and stability in this country.

Iran will spare no effort to help the noble nation and government of Lebanon, he stressed.

During the phone call, Mikati and Berri emphasized the importance of expanding and strengthening friendly relations between the two countries in all fields and called for the support of the Islamic Republic of Iran in supplying energy to Lebanon.

Additionally, the Lebanese officials invited Iran’s First Vice President to visit Lebanon in line with evermore strengthening relations between the two countries.

Iran Lebanon NabihBerri NajibMikati

