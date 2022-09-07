AI-Powered Iranian Drones Capable of Hitting Any Target - IRG Chief

By Staff, Agencies

Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] Major General Hossein Salami highlighted the unerring accuracy of Iranian weapons, noting that homegrown drones can detonate any target using artificial intelligence.

In an address to university professors in Mashhad on Tuesday, Major General Salami said Iran has made such progress in using modern technologies that manufacturing advanced military systems for it is as easy as producing bicycles.

“Today, the accuracy of our weapons in hitting fixed and mobile targets is one hundred percent and our drones can target any location by using artificial intelligence,” the general added.

Salami also noted that the Islamic Republic is the world’s top-ranking power in many technologies and has even overtaken major world powers in the air defense industry to the extent that a number of superpowers purchase Iranian arms and have proposed mutual cooperation.

Last week, the IRG chief said Iran has sold homegrown military equipment to foreign customers, including some major world powers, and is training them to employ the gear.

Thanks to smart policies, Iran faces no shortage or vacuum in the air defense sphere, he noted, adding, “We are prepared to respond to threats at any level.”

Relatively, in remarks in August, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri said Iran has reached such a high level of expertise in the defense industry that major world powers are willing to acquire its achievements.

The top general said Iran’s numerous achievements and products, including modern, smart and effectual military systems used by the ground, naval, aerial, aerospace, missile, drone and cyber defense units, have elevated the components of the country’s power and strengthened its deterrent power.