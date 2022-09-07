No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

40 Years of Hezbollah

 

  1. Home

WH Explains Biden’s Decision Not to Label Russia “State Sponsor of Terror”

WH Explains Biden’s Decision Not to Label Russia “State Sponsor of Terror”
folder_openUnited States access_time 36 minutes ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The White House has offered justification for US President Joe Biden's decision not to label Russia "a state sponsor of terror," claiming the designation would have harmed Ukraine.

Biden on Monday responded "no" to a question about whether Russia should be designated "a state sponsor of terror" by the US government.

White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday that such a designation would not have been "the most effective way to go, or the strongest path forward."

"This designation could have unintended consequences to Ukraine, and the world," Jean-Pierre claimed. "For example, according to humanitarian experts and NGOs we have spoken to, it could seriously affect the ability to deliver assistance in areas of Ukraine."

"Another one is it could drive critical humanitarian and commercial actors away from facilitating food exports to help mitigate the global food crisis and jeopardize the Black Sea ports deal that has already led to over a million tons of Ukrainian food exports reaching the world, including those in Horn of Africa," she added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had been calling for the US designation. Some US lawmakers had made similar appeals.

Moscow had warned Washington that putting labels on Russia would harm the diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Russia launched a military offensive against Ukraine in late February, with a declared aim of "de-Nazifying" the country. Western countries have since heaped rounds of sanctions on Moscow.

Russia ukraine eu sanctions UnitedStates

Comments

  1. Related News
WH Explains Biden’s Decision Not to Label Russia “State Sponsor of Terror”

WH Explains Biden’s Decision Not to Label Russia “State Sponsor of Terror”

36 minutes ago
Trump Labels Biden as ’Enemy of The State’

Trump Labels Biden as ’Enemy of The State’

one day ago
FBI Found More than 11,000 Government Records at Trump’s Florida Home

FBI Found More than 11,000 Government Records at Trump’s Florida Home

3 days ago
US Approves Potential $1.1bn Weapons Sale to Taiwan

US Approves Potential $1.1bn Weapons Sale to Taiwan

3 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 07-09-2022 Hour: 08:50 Beirut Timing

whatshot