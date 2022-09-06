US, Western Sanctions on Tehran, Damascus ‘Most Heinous Kind of Terrorism’ - Syria FM

By Staff, Agencies

Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mikdad denounced as “immoral” the unilateral coercive measures imposed by the United States and its Western allies on both Syria and Iran, saying the sanctions represent the “most heinous kind of terrorism.”

Mikdad made the remarks in a meeting with Meysam Latifi, Iran’s Vice President and Head of the Administrative and Recruitment Affairs Organization, in Damascus on Monday.

The top Syrian diplomat said the unilateral sanctions form real obstacles to attempts aimed at achieving administrative reform and comprehensive development.

“These unilateral measures are immoral and are the most wicked kind of terrorism,” he said.

Over the past years, the US has been maintaining an illegal military presence on Syrian soil, collaborating with anti-Damascus militants, and stealing the country’s crude oil resources.

Washington has slapped rounds of crippling sanctions on Damascus as well. Parts of the restrictive measures have been imposed under the so-called Caesar Act, an American piece of legislation that purports to target the Syrian government of Bashar al-Assad government, despite sharp criticisms that the bans affect civilians.

The US also restored its sanctions against Tehran after unilaterally leaving the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA], three years after its conclusion.

The US, under former president Donald Trump, launched what it called a maximum pressure campaign against Iran at the time, targeting the Iranian nation with the “toughest ever” sanctions.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Syrian foreign minister said Iran has managed to act wisely and courageously in dealing with the nuclear issue. He expressed his country’s determination to stand firmly by Tehran in this regard.

Mikdad said Iran and Syria enjoy deep relations in political, economic, and development fields, adding that Damascus would make more efforts to remove all obstacles in the way of enhanced coordination and cooperation with Tehran.

The Iranian vice president, for his part, said the two nations are keen to improve their deep-rooted relations in all fields.

Latifi also reiterated Iran’s unwavering support for Syria’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He noted that the two countries are interested in taking necessary steps to improve administrative cooperation and implement the agreements already signed between them.

The senior Iranian and Syrian officials exchanged views about the prospects of cooperation to exchange their experience in the field of administrative and professional development.