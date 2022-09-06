Yemen To Overwhelm Enemies If Saudi-led Coalition Fails to Hold on To Truce - Defense Minister

By Staff, Agencies

The Yemeni defense minister underlined that his country is fully prepared for an all-out war with the Saudi-led coalition, warning the invading countries that they would be bewildered by the advanced capabilities of the Yemeni armed forces if they continue the war.

Major General Mohammad al-Atifi made the remarks during a Monday meeting with the head of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council Mahdi al-Mashat.

“Yemen’s armed forces are ready either to respond to the Saudi-coalition violation of the [UN-brokered] truce or to get into a full-scale confrontation with the coalition to free every inch of the country’s soil,” al-Atifi said.

He added that the Yemeni armed forces have reached such “advanced levels that will surprise the [Saudi-led] coalition if it does not take advantage of the temporary truce to end its aggression and siege.”

Al-Mashat, for his part, described the Yemeni armed forces as a “safety valve for the homeland,” capable of exposing all foreign conspiracies to split the country.

Warning that “no breach of the truce will be accepted,” he said it is necessary to reclaim the looted Yemeni oil and gas revenues.

He further assured the Yemeni people that “they are now able to take their legitimate rights” and the “crisis created by the coalition will soon end.”

Meanwhile, the Yemeni government said on Tuesday that coalition forces have violated a UN-brokered truce, which was enforced in the war-ravaged Yemen in April, nearly 150 times over the past 24 hours.

Citing an unnamed Yemeni military official, Saba news agency reported that the violations included 34 flight operations with spy drones and warplanes over the provinces of Marib, Taiz, Jawf, Saada, Hajjah, al-Hudaydah, Ad Dali’, al-Bayda and border areas.

The source added that the US-Saudi mercenaries have developed new military fortifications in al-Hudaydah.

The coalition also committed breaches by firing on the homes of citizens and the position of the Yemeni armed forces in the provinces of Marib, Taiz, Saada, Hajjah, al-Hudaydah, Ad Dali’, and the border areas, the source said.

An armed spy plane also targeted a garrison in Ibb province, killing one soldier and injuring four others, the source added.

The UN-brokered truce between the coalition and Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement has been extended twice since April.

According to the United Nations’ special envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, the latest extension, from August 2 to October 2, included a commitment from the parties to intensify negotiations to reach a wider truce agreement as soon as possible.

Under the truce, the war coalition has agreed to end its attacks on Yemeni soil and end a simultaneous siege that it has been enforcing against Yemen. Yemen has, however, reported many violations since then.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates — the closest allies of the US in the region after the Israeli regime — have been waging the war on Yemen since March 2015.

The invasion has been seeking to change Yemen’s ruling structure in favor of the impoverished country’s former Riyadh- and Washington-friendly rulers and crush the Ansarullah resistance movement. The coalition, however, has failed to meet any of its objectives.

The war has killed tens of thousands of Yemenis and turned the entire country into the scene of the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.