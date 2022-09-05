New Military Watercraft Join Iran’s Navy

By Staff, Agencies

The Iranian Navy took delivery of a number of new military vessels and a submarine in the southern waters.

In a ceremony attended by Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri and Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani, held in the southern port city of Bandar Abbas on Sunday, the new homegrown equipment joined the Navy’s fleet.

The watercraft included two missile-launching vessels, a logistical warship, and a Qadir-class submarine.

In remarks at the event, Rear Admiral Irani said the new products would enhance the combat capabilities of the Iranian Navy.

He also noted that the Navy has extended and updated the capabilities of its corvettes, whose systems have been modernized in terms of mobility, agility and durability with state-of-the-art technologies.

The commander also said the Navy’s first division of watercraft carrying various military unmanned aerial vehicles has officially joined the active fleet.

The naval division consists of military ships and submarines carrying a broad range of combat, reconnaissance and suicide drones.

The UAVs on board the naval division include advanced aircraft manufactured by the Iranian Army and the Defense Ministry in cooperation with knowledge-based centers, including Pelican, Homa, Arash, Chamrosh, Jubin, Ababil-4 and Bavar-5 drones.