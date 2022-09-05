Iran Can Meet Europe’s Energy Needs If Sanctions Lifted – Spokesman

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani said that if JCPOA negotiations are successful and unilateral sanctions against the country are lifted, Iran can meet most of Europe's needs on the level of the continent’s energy crisis.

"The complete removal of sanctions imposed against the government and people of Iran is the main goal of the current negotiations between Iran and the signatories of the JCPOA. Various meetings have been held, and the last round was held in Vienna, and after that, the proposed text was given to the negotiating parties by the coordinator of the European Union," Kanaani said in his weekly press conference on Monday in response to a question about the lifting of sanctions if an agreement is reached.

The talks to salvage the agreement kicked off in the Austrian capital city of Vienna in April last year, months after Joe Biden succeeded Trump, with the intention of examining Washington's seriousness in rejoining the deal and removing anti-Iran sanctions.

Despite notable progress, the US indecisiveness and procrastination caused multiple interruptions in the marathon talks. Four days of intense talks between representatives of Iran and the five remaining parties to the JCPOA ended on August 8 with a modified text proposed by the EU on the table.

Iran submitted its response to the EU draft proposal on August 15, a week after the latest round of talks wrapped up which the bloc described as “reasonable."

After submitting its response, Tehran urged Washington to show "realism and flexibility" in order to reach an agreement.