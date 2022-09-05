‘Israeli’ Regime Killed Four Palestinians, Ruined 55 Palestinian Structures in Two Weeks – UN

By Staff, Agencies

The United Nations organization sounded the alarm that the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces shot dead at least four Palestinians and demolished 55 Palestinian-owned structures in the occupied West Bank and East al-Quds in a time span of over two weeks.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs [OCHA] in the occupied Palestinian territory said in a recent report that the regime forces also injured about 300 Palestinians during a series of confrontations between August 16 and September 1.

In the most recent killing, one Palestinian man was shot and killed in the city of Ramallah during a search and arrest operation on September 1.

On August 19, a 53-year-old Palestinian man was shot dead during an ‘Israeli’ raid in Tubas city. The man was passing by when he was shot in the head and killed. A day earlier, an 18-year-old young Palestinian was sprayed with bullets by ‘Israeli’ forces accompanying settlers to ‘Joseph’s Tomb’ in Nablus city.

A 25-year-old Palestinian man has also succumbed to wounds sustained on August 9 during a military operation in Nablus. At least three other Palestinians were martyred on that day.

The deaths bring to 75 the total number of Palestinians martyred by ‘Israeli’ occupation forces since the beginning of the year. Hundreds more Palestinians, including dozens of children, have been injured during the period.

Rights groups have documented numerous cases of ‘Israeli’ occupation soldiers gunning down peaceful Palestinian protesters across the occupied territories. Palestinians say such cases must be taken to international courts and ‘Israelis’ must be held accountable for their atrocities.

According to the biweekly Protection of Civilians Report by the OCHA, ‘Israeli’ occupation forces have conducted a total of 108 raids and arrested 136 Palestinians across the West Bank in that period. The Zionist forces also closed the offices of seven Palestinian civil society organizations.

The Tel Aviv authorities demolished, confiscated, or forced people to raze 55 Palestinian-owned structures, citing lack of ‘Israeli’-issued building ‘permits’.

The Tel Aviv regime regularly destroys the homes of Palestinians it blames for operations targeting Zionist settlers, in an act of collective punishment condemned by human rights activists. In addition, the Zionist regime forces have restricted the movement of about 9,000 Palestinians in several locations across Ramallah.

‘Israeli’ settlers also injured Palestinians and damaged their property in 12 instances, said the OCHA report.

Palestinians say the ‘Israeli’ occupation regime cannot keep going unpunished for its murderous policies towards the Palestinians.

The regime occupied the Palestinian territory of the West Bank, including the capital of al-Quds, in 1967. Between 600,000 and 750,000 Zionist settlers occupy over 250 illegal settlements that have been built across the territory ever since.