Palestinian Detainee Martyred Due to Medical Negligence In ‘Israeli’ Occupation Prisons

By Staff, Agencies

40-year-old Palestinian detainee Moussa Abu Mahamid was martyred in the ‘Israeli’ "Assaf Harofeh" hospital as a result of the occupation's policy of medical negligence, the Palestinian Detainees’ Media Office reported.

Abu Mahamid, from the village of Beit Ta'mar, east of Bethlehem was infected with an unknown germ inside the ‘Israeli’ prison, and his treatment was delayed by the ‘Israeli’ occupation prison authorities, resulting in the deterioration of his health, according to local sources.

He lost his life as a result of the occupation's policy of medical negligence, the Palestinian Detainees’ Media Office added.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Prisoner’s Club held the Zionist occupation fully responsible for the martyrdom of Abu Mahamid.

In further detail, the Palestinian Detainees’ Media Office said "The ‘Israeli’ occupation forces arrested Abu Mahamid under the pretext of entering into occupied al-Quds without a permit, as per his family."

The club went on to say that his health has recently deteriorated significantly shortly after his arrest, then he was transferred to an ‘Israeli’ hospital where he passed away.

"Israel" has been increasingly targeting Palestinians under the pretext of entering the occupied Palestinian territories without a permit since the beginning of this year.

