Militants Kill Dozens in Ethiopia’s Oromia Region

By Staff, Agencies

Militants killed at least 42 people in Ethiopia’s Oromia region, two residents who buried the bodies in mass graves have told Reuters news agency, amid escalating violence that has left hundreds dead.

The latest attack by an armed group against local residents occurred on Tuesday in the Amuru district, about 370km west of the capital, Addis Ababa.

The witnesses on Friday said the victims were all Oromos and described the attackers as members of a volunteer group known as Fano, mostly composed of ethnic Amharas.

One resident, who spoke to Reuters by telephone but asked not to be named, said locals had buried 22 people in one place, 15 in another, and five in a third spot.

The second resident said he compiled a list of 46 dead.

Both said the attackers carried rifles and numbered between 150 and 200. They were speaking Amharic and wore a mishmash of uniforms.

Clashes between the Oromo and the Amhara, Ethiopia’s two largest ethnic groups, have been rising in recent months.

The Oromia region has experienced years of violence amid accusations of neglect by the federal government in Addis Ababa.

Oromos account for more than a third of Ethiopia’s total population of about 110 million.