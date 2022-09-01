Iran ‘Invincible’ To Bullying by Hegemonic Powers -Raisi

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi said the Islamic Republic has grown so strong that hegemonic powers are today unable to bully it.

Addressing the 7th General Assembly of the AhlulBayt World Assembly in Tehran on Thursday, Raisi said Iran has suffered numerous injustices and faced different problems over years.

However, he added, Iran has now become so strong that not only the region but the whole world is well aware of the Islamic Republic’s righteousness and high status.

Raisi emphasized that hegemonic powers have realized that they cannot coerce Iran into doing what they want and are well aware that the country is “invincible and powerful.”

That is why the White House admits that the ‘maximum pressure’ on the Islamic Republic has faced a humiliating defeated and failed to deliver any results, said Raisi, referring to the pressure policy that ex-US President Donald Trump started against Iran.

He said Iran has not only become a regional heavyweight, but also secured a good standing on the world stage, adding that the country has always been seeking justice for all.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Raisi slammed the global hegemony for violating human rights despite their claims of advocating them.

“They have always talked about the rights of humans [but] have never heeded any of them,” Raisi said.

He also noted that the AhlulBayt World Assembly can play a role in connecting all active bodies in the Muslim world and various countries across the globe.

“This assembly serves to [promote] scientific and cultural communications and the interaction between scientists and intellectuals is very valuable. On the other hand, it can also be a means of communication for economic actors in different fields,” the president stated.

He expressed confidence that scientific, cultural, economic and social communications among all the members of the assembly can definitely create a good future.