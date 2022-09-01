No Script

IRG Chief: Iran Ready to Respond to Threats at Any Level

folder_openIran access_time one hour ago
By Staff, Agencies

Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] Major General Hossein Salami said Iran enjoys enough defense products so that it is ready to respond to threats at any level.

Salami made the remarks addressing a ceremony held at the exhibition organized by Iran’s Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics on the country's defense achievements in the capital city of Tehran.

The IRG chief highlighted Iran's latest achievement in the field of drones, missiles, and defense systems.

The progress made in the field of defense is magnificent, authoritative, and deterrent, General Salami underlined, adding that such progress is in line with Iran's technological progress at the global level and the disempowerment of the enemy's moves in the field of defense.

Stating that Iran enjoys a variety of different products in the field of different defense products, Salami stressed that the country is ready to respond to threats at any level.

Iran IRG HosseinSalami

