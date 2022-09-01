Two Palestinians Martyred By ‘Israeli’ Fire in Separate West Bank Raids

By Staff, Agencies

Two young Palestinian men have been martyred when the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces carried out major raids in several camps across the occupied West Bank.

According to a report by the Palestinian Information Center, ‘Israeli’ occupation forces stormed the Umm Al Sharayet neighborhood in Al-Bireh on Thursday morning, promoting violent confrontations between the residents and the forces.

Similarly, the Zionist regime’s forces carried out an incursion into the Balata refugee camp, east of Nablus, provoking similar bitter confrontations.

The two young men, identified as Yazan Afana and Samer Khaled, were taken to hospitals but succumbed to the injuries they had sustained during the ‘Israeli’ raids, the report added.

The report also noted that the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces arrested former Palestinian detainee Jasser Abu Hamada.

In recent weeks, the Tel Aviv forces have ramped up attacks on Palestinian towns and cities throughout the occupied territories. As a result of these attacks, dozens of Palestinians have been martyred and many others have been arrested.

On Tuesday, more than two dozen Palestinians have been injured in the town of Rujeib, near the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, as confrontations broke out after the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces raided a house looking for two people who were said to be inside.