World Monkeypox Outbreak Cases Top 50k - WHO
By Staff, Agencies
More than 50,000 monkeypox cases have now been reported to the World Health Organization in this year's global outbreak, figures showed Wednesday.
The WHO's dashboard showed that 50,496 cases and 16 deaths had been flagged up to the UN health agency, which declared the outbreak a global public health emergency in July.
