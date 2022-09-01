Two Trump Lawyers Could Be Either Witnesses or Targets in FBI Investigation

By Staff, Agencies

Two lawyers for Donald Trump could become either witnesses or targets in the obstruction investigation connected to the criminal probe of the former president’s unauthorized retention of highly-sensitive government documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, according to legal experts.

The lawyers – Christina Bobb and Evan Corcoran – face becoming ensnared in the investigation because they liaised with the justice department during the government’s months-long effort to retrieve boxes of presidential records and classified documents from Trump’s Florida home.

The issue is an interaction that took place on 3 June in which, according to a court filing submitted by the justice department in a separate but related case on Tuesday, the two lawyers made representations that they had complied with a grand jury subpoena that subsequently proved to be false.

That day, the justice department’s chief of counterintelligence, Jay Bratt, and three FBI agents travelled to Mar-a-Lago to collect the documents that had been subpoenaed, the filing said, and Bobb and Corcoran turned over a taped, Redweld envelope of classified materials.

But before Bratt departed, Bobb produced and signed a letter certifying that all and any documents responsive to the subpoena were being turned over, while Corcoran indicated that the records the government had sought were confined to one storage room, the filing said.

The trouble for the two Trump lawyers is that the justice department then developed evidence through multiple sources that additional presidential and classified documents remained at Mar-a-Lago – which proved to be the case when the FBI searched the property two months later.

In its own filing Wednesday night, Trump’s lawyers decried the search as having taken place in “the midst of the standard give-and-take” between a former president and the National Archives and Records Administration over presidential records. It said the department had “gratuitously” made public certain information, including a photograph of classified documents taken from the home.

According to the search warrant and court filings, the justice department is investigating among other crimes whether there was potential obstruction of justice with respect to how Trump and his lawyers have seemingly been resistant to return documents belonging to the government.

The justice department’s account of the 3 June episode – what it has described as a “likely” effort to conceal presidential and classified documents sought by the government – raises the prospect that both Bobb and Corcoran could become witnesses in the obstruction investigation.

But the case, and how the justice department might approach the issue, remains complex.