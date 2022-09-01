‘Israeli’ Missiles Strike Syria’s Aleppo Airport, Damascus Countryside

By Staff, Agencies

The Syrian army air defenses confronted an ‘Israeli’ missile aggression on some points in Damascus countryside and shot down a number of them.

“At about 21:18, the ‘Israeli’ enemy carried out an air missile aggression from the direction of Lake Tiberias in northern occupied Palestine, targeting some points south east of Damascus” a military source said on Wednesday.

The source added that the army air defenses confronted the hostile missiles and shot down some of them; the others, however, caused some material damages.

Earlier, a military source said that “At nearly 20:00, the ‘Israeli’ enemy targeted Aleppo International Airport with a missile strike that caused material damage at the heart of the facility.”

Syria and the Zionist entity are technically at war due to the latter’s 1967-to-present occupation of the Arab country’s Golan Heights. ‘Israel’ maintains a significant military presence in the territory, which it uses as one of its launching pads for attacks against Syria.

The regime's attacks on Syria started to grow significantly in scale and frequency after 2011 when the Arab country found itself in the grips of foreign-backed militancy and terrorism.

The Wednesday attack was the second one by the Tel Aviv regime to target the Arab country's airports.

On June 10, the occupying regime attacked the Damascus International Airport, causing the airport to go completely out of service for a period of two weeks.

On Saturday, Syria called on the United Nations and the world body’s Security Council to condemn in clear and explicit terms the ‘Israeli’ regime’s recurrent and often deadly acts of aggression against the country’s territory.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry made the request in letters addressed to the UN secretary-general and the president of the Security Council on Saturday, the official Syrian Arab News Agency.

Damascus asked the UN chief and the Security Council to “issue clear and explicit condemnation” of the ‘Israeli’ acts of aggression.

The Tel Aviv regime’s attacks on Syria, the letters read, constitute a deliberate and repeated violation of the sovereignty of a member state of the United Nations and pose a direct threat to the regional and international peace and security.