Iraqi Resistance Group Urges Quick Formation of Government after Unrest

By Staff, Agencies

Leader of Iraq’s Asaib Ahl al-Haq resistance group Qais al-Khazaali called for the quick formation of a new government aimed at ending a political stalemate and leadership vacuum underway in the Arab country since the legislative elections in October last year.

In remarks on Wednesday, al-Khazaali hailed the restoration of calm in Iraq following days of unrest, praised the wisdom shown by all sides, and demanded measures to accelerate the formation of the government as soon as possible.

“The Popular Mobilization Units – better known as Hashd al-Shaabi – once again proved their role as the guarantor of national security and saved the country,” the senior Iraqi politician said in a statement.

The Asaib Ahl al-Haq secretary general also underlined the need to hold accountable all those who violated the law, as well as those who fired shots at Iraqi security forces.

“Parliament must convene and form the new government according to the Constitution. The status quo is very critical, because the legislature remains closed and the government has fallen apart... The commander-in-chief of the armed forces [outgoing Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi] has also failed to fulfill his duty in maintaining security and stability,” al-Khazaali pointed out.

The remarks came a day after supporters of cleric Muqtada al-Sadr began to withdraw from Baghdad’s Green Zone after calls to fully retreat from the heavily fortified area.

Sadr had given Iraqi protesters and his followers “60 minutes” to leave the high-security area, as he extended an apology to the Iraqi people.

“It saddens me a lot what happens in Iraq; I apologize to the Iraqi people, the only ones affected by the events,” Sadr told reporters. “We had hoped that there would be peaceful protests, not weapons.”

The leader of the Sadrist movement said, “I am now criticizing the Sadrist movement’s revolution as I criticized the October revolution when it was marred by violence,” adding, “Change your minds and withdraw completely, even from the sit-in.”

Violence erupted in the capital after Sadr on Monday said he was resigning from politics and closing his movement’s offices.

At least 30 people were killed and 700 others wounded in the two days of unrest, which came after three years of relative stability in Baghdad.