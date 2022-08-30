- Home
Three Palestinians Injured as ‘Israeli’ Regime Forces Bombard House in Nablus
By Staff, Agencies
The ‘Israeli’ occupation forces Tuesday morning bombarded a house and wounded three Palestinians in Rujeib town, east of Nablus, according to local and security sources.
The sources mentioned that a sizable Zionist military force stormed the town, where the heavily-armed soldiers surrounded a Palestinian house belonging to the Sawalhi family and targeted it with short-range missiles in an attempt to arrest Palestinians inside.
The soldiers cordoning off the house ordered some of the people inside via loudspeakers to surrender and threatened the father of one of them to knockdown the house if they did not do so.
Ahmad Jibril, the head of the Palestinian Red Crescent Emergency and Ambulance Department, said that three villagers sustained injuries after being hit by live ammunition shrapnel in the vicinity of the house.
One of the casualties, he added, was hit in the abdomen, another in the thigh and the other in the hand.
He confirmed that the Zionist soldiers prevented ambulances and medical teams from reaching the injured.
The three young men later surrendered and turned themselves in.
