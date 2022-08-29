Raisi: Agreement on Reviving JCPOA Hinges on Settlement of Remaining Issues

By Staff, Press TV

Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi said an agreement on the revival of the Iran nuclear deal hinges on the settlement of safeguards issues between Tehran and the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA].

Without settling those issues, reviving the 2015 deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA] makes no sense, Raisi said at a press conference on Monday attended by domestic journalists as well as correspondents from foreign media outlets in the capital Tehran.

“Negotiations are underway within the same framework and focused on the removal of sanctions. We insist on verification and confidence-building measures during the course of negotiations. We also emphasize on the full resolution of safeguard issues. This is an important issue, and any talk of an agreement would not have meaning unless issues are resolved.”

The IAEA has recently asked Iran to provide explanations for what it claims to be “traces of enriched uranium” found at the country’s nuclear research sites three years ago.

Tehran has urged the agency to abandon its baseless accusations against the Islamic Republic which often come from the ‘Israeli’ regime.

During the presser on Monday, Raisi also dismissed ‘Israeli’ threats against Tehran, emphasizing that nobody can deprive the Iranian nation of its inalienable right to access peaceful nuclear technology.

“We have stated times and again that nuclear weapons have no place in our nuclear doctrine. The Leader of the Islamic Revolution [His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei] has frequently announced that the acquisition of such armament is religiously forbidden. We also declared in our foreign policy that these munitions have no place in our foreign policy,” he underlined.

Raisi added that the Islamic Republic of Iran has made great progress in various sectors of the nuclear industry, namely in the oil and energy fields, and the achievements were recently put on display during an exhibition.

“The Zionist regime has long been opposed to Iran acquiring the right [to nuclear technology]. But this know-how has been indigenized in our country, and cannot be taken from us in any way.”

“Their threats will not go anywhere. The assassination of nuclear scientists was aimed at stopping this trend. A lot of sabotage acts were carried out in order to stop us, but we didn’t stop. They cannot stop us to assert this definite right,” the Iranian president said.

In a move cheered by the regime in Tel Aviv, the United States under former president Donald Trump abandoned the JCPOA in May 2018 and reinstated unilateral sanctions that the agreement had lifted under what he called the “maximum pressure” policy against Tehran.

Iran pursuing removal, neutralization of sanctions simultaneously

The talks to salvage the agreement kicked off in the Austrian capital city of Vienna in April last year, months after Joe Biden succeeded Trump, with the intention of examining Washington’s seriousness in rejoining the deal and removing the anti-Iran sanctions.

Despite notable progress, Washington’s indecisiveness has postponed reaching an agreement between the negotiating parties.

Denouncing the US sanctions as illegal and brutal, Raisi stated that the Iranian negotiating team will not leave the negotiating table in the talks on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal and lifting the bans.

“We are following up on the neutralization of sanctions and have set up a headquarters under the management of First Vice President [Mohammad Mokhber] for that purpose. We are also pursuing the removal of sanctions through the Foreign Ministry and [Vienna] negotiations.”

Raisi also said many of the sanctions that were aimed to restrain Iran fell flat due to the country’s resistance.

“We do not recognize any limitations for ourselves in this regard,” he asserted. “The level of our interactions with regional countries has increased up to 5 times. Our oil exports are in a state where we feel we should do our best and continue to export oil and non-oil commodities.”

Raisi also demanded the release of Iran’s assets frozen abroad as a result of Washington’s actions, saying, “We did not leave the negotiating table for sanctions removal. Negotiations are for the sake of removing the sanctions. Those who abandoned their commitments should return and fulfill their obligations. Our emphasis in these negotiations is on the removal of sanction.”

He then went on to stress that there would be no benefit in meeting with his US counterpart Joe Biden on the sidelines of the forthcoming 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

“Earlier, I stated and I declare it once again that there will be no benefit for Iran and the Iranian nation in such a meeting with him,” Raisi said.

‘Israel’ cannot even resist against Palestinian stone-throwing

Elsewhere in his remarks, Raisi highlighted the ‘Israeli’ regime’s impotence in protecting itself against Palestinian people’s stone-throwing, let alone their “precision strike missiles.”

“The Zionists need to take a look around. Can they ensure their security? Gazans, although under siege, can defend themselves. But can [the Zionists] defend themselves against [Gazans]?” he asked.

“If the Zionists could stand up against Palestinian groups, why did they cowardly assassinate [Iran’s top anti-terror commander] General Qassem Soleimani then?” Raisi asked.

He also emphasized that ‘Israeli’ officials would not find any opportunity to take an action against Iran.

“They should see whether anything of them would be left once they decide to attack Iran,” he stated.

Iran-China ties free from outside influence

Raisi also stressed that Iran-China ties are fully independent of any third-party influence, noting that the relations between Tehran and Beijing are not affected by what is going on in the international arena.

He said that the bilateral ties exist in various areas, especially in commercial and economic areas, and should be further expanded.

The Iranian president also referred to the 25-year comprehensive cooperation agreement between the two nations, stressing that Tehran is determined to implement the deal besides the partnership treaties that it has already signed with Beijing.

As for Iran’s full membership of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization [SCO], Raisi said, “Our presence in the SCO and cooperation with its member states are of great importance. It connects us to the economic infrastructure of Asia. It is very important for our country to have its own share of trade and economy in the region.”

‘Foreign presence in region creates problems’

Raisi also reiterated that Tehran and Moscow enjoy strategic cooperation in various areas, have exchanged documents, and started joint work in the development of energy fields.

“Iran has been pursuing the policy of good neighborliness…Foreign presence in the region creates problems, and does not provide security for regional states,” he said.

Raisi also noted that fence-mending negotiations between senior representatives from Iran and Saudi Arabia are ongoing in the Iraqi capital Baghdad in order to resolve differences between the two countries and restore diplomatic relations.

The Iranian president finally stated that Tehran and Ankara enjoy good bilateral ties and closely cooperate with each other concerning regional issues and developments.

“Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has promised to pursue joint water diplomacy with neighbors,” Raisi said.