Iran Carefully Studying US Response to JCPOA Revival Proposals – Amir Abdollahian

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian saud Tehran is carefully studying Washington’s response to its amendments to a draft text proposed by the European Union to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement.

“The response of the American side is being studied carefully,” Amir Abdollahian said on Sunday during a phone conversation with his Omani counterpart Sayyid Badr Albusaidi.

He added that the Islamic Republic will announce its opinion once it finishes the review of the US response.

Iran’s top diplomat reiterated that Tehran seeks to reach “a good, sustainable, and strong agreement.”

For his part, the Omani minister praised the Islamic Republic’s constructive efforts aimed at reaching an agreement.

Albusaidi also expressed hope that the talks on the revival of the nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA], would yield a satisfying outcome.

The United States, under former president Donald Trump, abandoned the JCPOA in May 2018 and reinstated unilateral sanctions that the agreement had lifted under what he called the “maximum pressure” policy against Tehran.

The talks to salvage the agreement kicked off in the Austrian capital city of Vienna in April last year, months after Joe Biden succeeded Trump, with the intention of examining Washington’s seriousness in rejoining the deal and removing the anti-Iran sanctions.

Despite notable progress, Washington’s indecisiveness has postponed reaching an agreement between the negotiating parties.

Meanwhile, four days of intense talks between representatives of Iran and the five remaining parties to the JCPOA ended on August 8 with a modified text proposed by the EU on the table.

Iran submitted its response to the EU draft proposal on August 15, urging Washington to show “realism and flexibility” in order to reach an agreement.

However, it took almost ten days for the Biden administration to submit its response to Iran’s comments on the EU draft.

Iran’s Nour News, affiliated with the country’s Supreme National Security Council [SNSC], said on Sunday that the detailed examination of Washington’s response to Tehran will continue at least until Friday.