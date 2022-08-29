- Home
EU Shocked by Pictures of Nothing More Than Skin, Bones of Palestinian Hunger-striking Detainee
By Staff, Agencies
The European Union [EU] said it was shocked at pictures of nothing more than skin and bones of Palestinian ‘administrative detainee’ in the ‘Israeli’-occupied Palestinian territories, Khalil Awawdeh, after 169 days of hunger strike demanding to be set free.
“Shocked by the horrible pictures of Awawdeh who is hunger-striking now for 169 days in protest against his detention without charges and is in imminent danger of dying,” said the EU office in occupied al-Quds in a tweet.
“Unless charged immediately, he has to be released,” the office urged.
The 40-year-old father of four has been detained by the 'Israeli' occupation forces five times since 2005 for political activism, and has been placed in so-called "administrative detention" three times ever since.
Under the policy, which has been practiced by the occupying regime for decades, Palestinian detainees are held for lengthy renewable periods of time without being charged, tried, or convicted.
Awawdeh initially staged a 111-day hunger strike, which he suspended in light of an ‘Israeli’ promise to release him. He resumed the protest action when the regime's prison officials reneged on their promise to let him go free.
