Poll: 56% of Democrats Say Biden Shouldn’t Run for Reelection in 2024

By Staff, Agencies

A majority of Democratic voters say US President Joe Biden should not run for the White House in 2024, according to a new poll.

A USA Today-Ipsos poll, published on Sunday, found that 56 percent of Democratic voters oppose Biden’s reelection bid. The online survey was conducted Aug 18-22.

Sixty percent of Democrats said they believe Biden can gain a victory if he does contest the election in 2024.

Whereas, 59 percent think former President Donald Trump “deserves reelection” and should be the Republican nominee.

An incredible 82 percent of Republican voters think Trump could win the 2024 election.

The White House has announced that Biden, who was the oldest individual to be inaugurated when he was sworn in January 2021, intends to run for reelection in 2024.

Biden would be 82 at the start of his second term if reelected.

Despite his age and generally low approval numbers, Biden has said he fully intends to run for reelection.

Trump has repeatedly hinted at a 2024 bid, but he has not formally announced a third run for the White House.

Some 76 percent of Democratic voters think Biden “is willing to use all tools at their disposal to get things done.”

By contrast, 90 percent of Republican voters said the same of Trump.

Biden has been under attack for his advanced age from Republicans. Former US Ambassador to the United Nations and Republican Governor of South Carolina Nikki Haley has even suggested that aged politicians in the American government should undergo a "cognitive test."

According to another recent poll, Biden is the least popular US president in decades with 59 percent of Americans believing his performance has been poor and 45 percent “strongly disapproving" of the Democratic president's leadership in the past two years.

Biden and his team have been denying official reports indicating that the US economy is in a state of recession.

According to a report by the US Commerce Department, the US economy contracted at an annual rate of 0.9 percent in the second quarter of 2022.

Biden noted that his administration's economic plan was focused on bringing inflation down without giving up all the economic gains that had been made.

An American political analyst and activist said both Biden and Trump have their challengers, and that “a year and a half is an eternity in politics.”

“Although the polls show Trump beating Biden in 2024, a year and a half in politics is an eternity. We barely can predict what will happen in a month, let alone a year and a half for primaries,” Myles Hoenig told Press TV recently.