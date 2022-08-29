No Script

Sayyed Nasrallah, Hamas Discuss Future Scenarios Amid Latest Developments

folder_openLebanon access_time 4 hours ago
By Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah received the Deputy Head of Palestinian Hamas resistance group’s politburo, Sheikh Saleh al-Arouri atop of a delegation that included Dr. Khalil al-Hayya and Mr. Osama Hamdan.

The latest political and field developments in Palestine, Lebanon, and the region have been discussed during the meeting, especially the recent confrontations in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, and al-Quds.

Additionally, the attendees discussed the possible regional scenarios in light of the unfolding developments.

