No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Education Officials Sacked After Probe into Florida School Shooting

Education Officials Sacked After Probe into Florida School Shooting
folder_openUnited States access_time 5 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has suspended four members of the Broward County School Board, after an investigation into a 2018 school shooting recommended they be fired for neglect and incompetence.

The decision was announced on Friday with immediate effect, and the governor’s office noted it was made on the advice of a grand jury probe which accused the four officials of “incompetence, neglect of duty and misuse of authority” among other things.

“It is my duty to suspend people from office when there is clear evidence of …misfeasance or malfeasance,” DeSantis said in a statement, going on to condemn the “inexcusable actions by school board members who have shown a pattern of emboldening unacceptable behavior, including fraud and mismanagement.”

The governor said he had already tapped replacements for the four sacked officials.

The grand jury investigation found that the board had mismanaged a multimillion-dollar program for “school safety and renovation initiatives,” and despite being aware of the problems took little action.

Moreover, even four years after a mass shooter killed 17 students and staff at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the board failed to replace a “safety-related alarm that could have possibly saved lives” during the massacre.

The safety alarm “was and is such a low priority that it remains uninstalled at multiple schools,” the governor’s office continued, citing the probe’s findings, adding that “students continue to be educated in unsafe, aging, decrepit, moldy buildings that were supposed to have been renovated years ago.”

Fourteen students and three staff members lost their lives in the February 2018 shooting, which despite lasting just seven minutes remains the deadliest high school shooting in US history.

UnitedStates FloridaSchoolShooting

Comments

  1. Related News
Education Officials Sacked After Probe into Florida School Shooting

Education Officials Sacked After Probe into Florida School Shooting

5 hours ago
University with Majority Black Students in US Receives Two Bomb Threats in 48 Hrs.

University with Majority Black Students in US Receives Two Bomb Threats in 48 Hrs.

8 hours ago
Judge Scraps Texas Gun Restriction

Judge Scraps Texas Gun Restriction

one day ago
US Explains Why Ukraine Isn’t Getting Longer-Range Missiles

US Explains Why Ukraine Isn’t Getting Longer-Range Missiles

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 27-08-2022 Hour: 12:58 Beirut Timing

whatshot