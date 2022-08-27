Dozens of Palestinians Injured as IOF Attack Anti-Settlement Protesters

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” Occupation Force [IOF] troops have attacked anti-settlement protesters in several areas of the occupied West Bank, injuring dozens of Palestinians.

The troops attacked protesters in several towns and villages near Qalqilia and Nablus. During anti-regime protests in the town of Kafr Qaddum, the Israeli forces fired rubber bullets at demonstrators, injuring dozens of Palestinians, including Palestine TV journalist Anal al-Jadaa.

Local sources said the Israeli troops also fired tear gas at anti-settlement protesters.

Residents of Kafr Qaddum and neighboring villages have been staging weekly marches since 2011 to protest against “Israeli” expansionism and illegal “Israeli” settlement activities.

In a separate attack against anti-settlement protesters in the village of Beit Dajan, in the east of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, several Palestinians were tear-gassed, sources confirmed.

Ahmad Jibril, director of the ambulance service with the Red Crescent in Nablus, told WAFA news agency on Friday that at least 18 Palestinians suffered from suffocation due to inhaling tear gas bombs.

The town of Beita in southeast of Nablus was also the scene of “Israeli” violence against Palestinian protesters.

Also, in the city of Deir al-Balah in the besieged Gaza Strip, the IOF opened fire at Palestinian shepherds from military towers, forcing them to leave the area, WAFA reported.

“Israeli” forces have recently stepped up deadly violence against Palestinians killing dozens of them over the past months.

The Tel Aviv regime faces growing resistance over its land grab policy and demolition drive as anti-settlement sentiments run high in the occupied territories.

Between 600,000 and 750,000 “Israelis” occupy over 250 illegal settlements that have been built across the West Bank since the 1967 occupation.

The settlements are all illegal under international law. The UN Security Council has in several resolutions condemned the Tel Aviv regime’s illegal settlement projects in the occupied Palestinian lands.