Iran Raps US’ Illegal Presence, Military Aggression on Syria

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani lashed out at the White House for commending the recent American airstrikes on Syria.

He further reiterated that “The US’ presence in Syria and its violation of the Arab country’s territorial integrity is illegal and deserves condemnation.”

In a post on his Twitter account on Friday, Kanaani wrote: “The US has described the recent attacks by its aggressive army on Syria’s popular groups and anti-terrorism forces as ‘direct response to the attacks and ongoing threats against US forces.”

“Fact: The presence of the occupying US per se in Syria and its aggression against the defenders of Syria’s independence and territorial integrity is illegal and condemned,” he stated.

His comments came after the so-called National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the White House John Kirby commended the recent American military strikes near Syria’s Deir ez-Zor.

“As you heard from CENTCOM, these strikes were a direct response to attacks and ongoing threats against US forces by Iran-backed groups, just like the ones we saw on August 15th,” Kirby said after the US carried out additional airstrikes in northeast Syria.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has already denied any link between the Islamic Republic and the forces targeted by the US in Syria.