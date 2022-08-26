Iran, Qatar Discuss JCPOA Talks

By Staff, Agencies

The foreign ministers of Iran and Qatar talked about the latest developments in the talks on the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal and the removal of sanctions on Tehran.

In a telephone conversation on Thursday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani discussed the situation surrounding the negotiations on the revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA].

Al Thani expressed Qatar’s hope for reaching a fair agreement that considers the concerns of all parties, and said reaching such an agreement is beneficial to the security and stability of the region.

Four days of intense talks between representatives of Iran and the five remaining parties to the JCPOA ended on August 8 with a modified text proposed by the EU on the table.

The talks came after a five-month hiatus as the US negotiators failed to overcome their indecisiveness.

Iran submitted its response to the EU draft proposal on August 15, a week after the latest round of talks wrapped up. After submitting its response, Tehran urged Washington to show "realism and flexibility" in order to reach an agreement.

However, it took almost ten days for the Biden administration to submit its response to Iran's comments on the EU draft.

The United States, under former president Donald Trump, abandoned the deal in May 2018 and reinstated crippling sanctions that the agreement had lifted.

The talks to salvage the agreement kicked off in the Austrian capital in April last year, months after Biden succeeded Trump, to examine the potential of the US return to the deal and removal of sanctions.

Despite notable progress, the US indecisiveness and procrastination caused multiple interruptions in the marathon talks.