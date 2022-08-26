Syrian Air Defenses Repel “Israeli” Aggression Over Hama, Tartous

By Staff, Agencies

Syria’s air defenses have repelled yet another “Israeli” act of aggression targeting the Arab country’s western areas.

The “Israeli” aerial assault took place at 19:15 local time [16:15 GMT] against the countryside of the cities of Tartus and Hama on Thursday, the official Syrian Arab News Agency [SANA] reported, adding that two civilians were injured in the attack.

Syria’s air defenses brought down most of the incoming missiles, “which [also] caused some material damages and [eruption of] a blaze in some of the targeted areas,” the report added.

Syria and the “Israeli” regime are technically at war due to the latter’s 1967-to-present occupation of Syria’s Golan Heights.

The “Israeli” entity maintains a significant military presence in the territory, which it uses as one of its launchpads for its attacks against the Syrian soil.

The regime's attacks on Syria started to grow significantly in scale and frequency after 2011, when the country found itself in the grip of rampant foreign-backed militancy and terrorism.

The most recent “Israeli” attack against the Syrian soil took place over Tartus on August 4, killing three servicemen and wounding three others.