No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Ukrainian Security Chief: Kiev Was Gearing Up for Military Conflict Since 2019

Ukrainian Security Chief: Kiev Was Gearing Up for Military Conflict Since 2019
folder_openEurope... access_time 2 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

A top Ukrainian security official has said that Kiev had been gearing up for hostilities with Russia since as early as December 2019. The Russian military had earlier reported uncovering classified Ukrainian documents indicating a planned offensive against Donbass rebels.

The revelation about Kiev’s military preparation was made by Aleksey Danilov, who chairs Ukraine’s national security council, in an interview with the Polish daily Wyborcza on Tuesday.

“We were actually preparing for the war from December 2019, and all the claims that we were not dealing with it are absolutely out of touch with reality,” he was quoted as saying. “If we did not prepare for war, today Russian tanks would be in Warsaw, Prague, Tallinn and Vilnius.”

Danilov was apparently deflecting criticism directed at President Vladimir Zelensky. The Ukrainian leader admitted in an interview with The Washington Post last week that he’d intentionally downplayed US warnings about a possible Russian attack to prevent a mass exodus of Ukrainians. The newspaper called the admission the first serious messaging failure by Zelensky due to a furious domestic backlash he faced. In the interview, the security chief stood by the president’s decision, calling it correct in the long run.

When Russia justified its late February operation against Ukraine, it cited the threat that Ukrainian forces posed to rebel militias and civilians in Donbass. In March, the Russian Defense Ministry published what it said were classified Ukrainian documents proving that a Ukrainian operation in the east was in the pipeline. The Russian military assessed that Kiev would have launched an offensive in Donbass sometime in March, were it not for the Russian intervention.

Moscow recognized the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics as sovereign states days before sending troops into Ukraine. Russia demanded a withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the lands claimed by the two republics, which Kiev rejected.

Russia sent troops into Ukraine on February 24, citing Kiev’s failure to implement the Minsk agreements, designed to give the two regions special status within the Ukrainian state. The protocols, brokered by Germany and France, were first signed in 2014. Former Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko has since admitted that Kiev’s main goal was to use the ceasefire to buy time and “create powerful armed forces.”

Russia ukraine

Comments

  1. Related News
Business Magazine Brands Europe as ‘Third World’ Economy

Business Magazine Brands Europe as ‘Third World’ Economy

2 hours ago
Ukrainian Security Chief: Kiev Was Gearing Up for Military Conflict Since 2019

Ukrainian Security Chief: Kiev Was Gearing Up for Military Conflict Since 2019

2 hours ago
Gas Price in Europe Above $3,200 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters First Since Early March

Gas Price in Europe Above $3,200 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters First Since Early March

3 hours ago
Spanish Minister: EU Should Brace for “Winter of Great Suffering”

Spanish Minister: EU Should Brace for “Winter of Great Suffering”

4 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 25-08-2022 Hour: 02:49 Beirut Timing

whatshot