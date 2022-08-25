Far-right ‘Israeli’ Politician Threatens Palestinian Detainee That He Will ‘Kill Him’

By Staff, Agencies

The family of Palestinian prisoner Noureddin Jarbou said that they feared for the life of their son life after far-right Zionist member of the Knesset [the ‘Israeli’ regime’s parliament] Itamar Ben Gvir threatened to “kill him.”

‘Israeli’ occupation forces arrested 27-year-old Jarbou in the Jenin refugee camp in early April after seriously wounding him during a military raid into the camp. He has since been held in the Zionist regime’s Ramlah prison clinic.

On Monday, Jarbou received a phone call from Ben Gvir, in which the far-right ‘Israeli’ politician "threatened to kill" the detainee.

"The phone that Ben Gvir called was allocated by the ‘Israeli’ prisons administration specifically for Noureddin Jarbou to receive calls from his family," Amani Sarahneh, spokesperson for the Palestinian Prisoners' Club, told The New Arab.

"Nobody knows its number apart from the ‘Israeli’ prisons administration and Jarbou's family," she pointed out.

"This fact made his family consider Ben Gvir's threat seriously because if the ‘Israeli’ prisons administration allowed him to have the phone number, they could allow him to access him personally," she added.

"We truly fear for Noureddin's life, given Been Gvir's record of aggressions to Palestinian prisoners and their families," Jarbou's brother told The New Arab's sister Arabic publication Al-Araby Al-Jadeed.

Itamar Ben Gvir is a member of Knesset representing the "Jewish Strength" ultra-nationalist, party, inspired by the late Zionist extremist Meir Kahana.

In 2017, Ben Gvir stormed into a bus transporting families of Palestinian prisoners and verbally insulted them. He also repeatedly led ‘Israeli’ settlers' mobs into the Palestinian neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah in the occupied holy city of al-Quds.

More recently, Ben Gvir tried to break into the hospital room of a Palestinian detainee on hunger strike but was stopped by Palestinians who were present at the moment.

Ben Gvir's threat to Palestinian prisoner Noureddin Jarbou comes as Palestinian prisoners launched protests against punitive actions imposed by the ‘Israeli’ occupation regime, possibly leading to a mass hunger strike in September.

Hundreds of Palestinian detainees started sit-ins in the yards of the 'Israeli' occupation prisons as part of their disobedience.

Additionally, the Nafha Prison administration shut the cells of the Islamic Jihad detainees and prevented them from getting out to the yard, with the Palestinian detainees warning the 'Israeli' prisons administration that hadn’t they stopped their escalatory measures, the situation in Nafha Prison will explode.