Lapid Urges West to Reject Iran Nuke Deal

By Staff, Agencies

The “Israeli” entity’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid urged US President Joe Biden and Western powers Wednesday to call off an emerging nuclear deal with Iran.

"The countries of the West draw a red line, the Iranians ignore it, and the red line moves," Lapid told reporters at a press conference in al-Quds [Jerusalem]. An emerging deal, he said, "does not meet the standards set by President Biden himself: preventing Iran from becoming a nuclear state."

Biden has been eager to revive the 2015 deal – also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA], which offered sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on the Islamist Republic's nuclear program. The original deal unraveled after then-President Donald Trump withdrew from it in 2018 and re-imposed sanctions.

The Biden administration is expected to weigh in on Iran's latest offer in the coming days. With an agreement appearing close, the “Israeli” entity has stepped up its efforts to block it.

Lapid warned that Iran would divert billions of dollars in unfrozen funds to resistance groups, such as Hezbollah in Lebanon, that threaten the “Israeli” entity.

"This money will fund the Revolutionary Guard," he said. "It will fund more attacks on American bases in the Middle East. It will be used to strengthen Hezbollah, Hamas, and Islamic Jihad ...”

"The Iranians are making demands again. The negotiators are ready to make concessions, again," Lapid said.

He was careful to repeat that Biden, who visited occupied Palestine last month during a trip through the Middle East, remains a strong ally.

The “Israeli” entity’s so-called “national security: adviser, Eyal Hulata, is in Washington this week for talks with Biden administration officials, and “Israeli” War Minister Benny Gantz took off for the US early Thursday morning for meetings with the head of the US military's Central Command, which oversees operations in the Middle East, and US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

In remarks before his departure, Gantz said, "The purpose of the visit is to convey a clear message regarding the negotiations between world powers and Iran on the nuclear agreement: A pact that will not set Iran's capabilities back years and will not leave it limited for many years to come – it is an agreement that will harm global and regional security."