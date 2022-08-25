Iran Reviewing US Response to JCPOA Text

By Staff, Agencies

The Iranian Foreign Ministry announced that Tehran has received a response from the United States on its comments to the European Union's draft proposal aimed at salvaging the 2015 nuclear deal and lifting draconian US sanctions.

The ministry’s spokesperson, Nasser Kanaani, stated that the response was received through the European Union coordinator Enrique Mora on Wednesday evening, adding that a “careful review” has already commenced.

“A careful review of the US opinions has started, and the Islamic Republic of Iran will announce its views in this context after having completed the review,” Kanaani added.

Four days of intense talks between representatives of Iran and the five remaining parties to the nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA], ended on August 8 with a modified text proposed by the EU on the table.

The talks came after a five-month hiatus as the US negotiators failed to overcome their indecisiveness.

Iran submitted its response to the EU draft proposal on August 15, a week after the latest round of talks wrapped up. After submitting its response, Tehran urged Washington to show "realism and flexibility" in order to reach an agreement.

However, it took almost ten days for the Biden administration to submit its response to Iran's comments on the EU draft.

The EU foreign policy chief Borrell says most countries involved in talks with Iran agree with the EU proposal to revive the nuclear deal.

“Iran has participated seriously, constructively, and responsibly in the negotiations, responded to the proposals of the European side in a timely manner, acted innovatively, and showed the necessary flexibility for the conclusion of an agreement," the spokesman said at a press conference.

The US State Department also issued a statement on Monday, saying “Iran responded with several comments,” adding that Washington “will respond to Iran's response as soon as our internal consultations are completed and as soon as our consultations with our close partners are completed.”

The United States, under former president Donald Trump, abandoned the deal in May 2018 and reinstated crippling sanctions that the agreement had lifted.