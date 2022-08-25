US Soldiers Injured in Rocket Attack on US-Occupied Bases in Syria

By Staff, Agencies

At least three American service members were injured as rocket strikes have hit US-occupied military bases in eastern Syria.

The official Syrian Arab News Agency [SANA] said several rockets targeted bases that are run by US occupation force at the al-Omar and Koniko oilfields in Deir Ez-Zor countryside.

“One US military service member suffered a minor injury and two others are being evaluated for minor injuries following [the] rocket attacks,” Reuters reported, citing the US military.

A plume of smoke was seen rising out of the area, SANA added. The occupying American forces have “closed the area,” the civilian sources noted, saying American aircraft had started staging extensive flights over the area.

The rocket attacks came after American warplanes carried out a fresh airstrike in Eastern Syria in the wee hours of the day.

The US military's Central Command, which oversees the American forces in the West Asia region, said in a statement that the aerial assault had been aimed at “protecting US forces from attacks.” It said the strike had targeted military infrastructure facilities run by Syrian government forces and their allies.

Reporting earlier in the day, The Washington Post cited the US military as claiming that it had "targeted infrastructure used by groups with ties to Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG].