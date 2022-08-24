- Home
Iranian Commander Highlights Importance of Drones in Improving Combat Power
By Staff, Agencies
Commander of the Iranian Army’s joint drone exercise said that drones have a significant status in improving the armed forces' combat power.
Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari said on the first day of the joint drone exercise of the Iranian Army on Wednesday that the country’s armed forces have the required equipment, but they should keep up with the latest technology.
Sayyari highlighted the effectiveness of drones as new phenomena in recent wars, mentioning the use of drones in Armenia-Azerbaijan war of 2021 and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The commander said all the equipment in this sector are manufactured locally.
Many of the drones that participated in the ongoing exercise have been designed and produced in Iran from scratch and outsourced to the Defense Ministry or knowledge-based companies for mass production, Sayyari said.
He also underlined that the security of the country and the region should be provided internally, noting that borrowed security is worthless, referring to the presence of extra-regional forces in the region.
