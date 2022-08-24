- Home
Iran Plans to Manufacture 50-Seat Airplane
By Staff, Agencies
The Iranian Civil Aviation Organization [CAO] announced on Wednesday that it has formulated plans to manufacture homegrown passenger planes, starting with an aircraft with 50 seats.
In comments at a press conference on Wednesday, CEO of the Civil Aviation Organization of Iran Mohammad Mohammadibakhsh unveiled that “domestic capacities are employed to manufacture passenger planes inside the country.”
“The platforms for manufacturing airplanes with 50, 72 and 150 seats have been prepared in Iran, and the process will begin with the production of 50-seat aircraft,” he added.
In parallel, he noted that the Iran Aircraft Manufacturing Industries Corporation, the Defense Ministry and the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade will cooperate with the Civil Aviation Organization in the production of homegrown planes.
In February 2021, the CAO announced plans to launch the production line for Iranian 100-seater passenger aircraft.
According to CAO chief, Iran has become self-sufficient in repairing and supplying aircraft components and spare parts by getting help from domestic knowledge-based companies.
