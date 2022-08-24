US Strikes Eastern Syria

By Staff, Agencies

The US announced that it has launched multiple airstrikes on targets in eastern Syria, claiming “it struck sites used by Iran-backed fighters under the pretext that they may have been behind a drone attack on an American base earlier this month.”

The US Central Command [CENTCOM] announced the attack in a statement on Tuesday night, saying US forces carried out an unspecified number of “precision airstrikes” in Deir ez-Zor, Syria earlier in the day.

“The US strikes targeted infrastructure facilities used by groups affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard,” the command said, adding, “These precision strikes are intended to defend and protect US forces from attacks like the ones on August 15 against US personnel by Iran-backed groups.”

The statement did not identify any of the targets in the strike or offer a casualty estimate.

According to the military, the August 15 incident cited by CENTCOM saw multiple unidentified drones descend upon the US outpost in Al-Tanf, a remote garrison in southern Syria near the three-way border with Jordan and Iraq.

The drones caused no casualties, but a senior US commander nonetheless stated the attack “put the lives of innocent Syrian civilians at risk.” Before suggesting “Iran-backed groups” were behind the drones on Tuesday, Washington had not pinned the blame on any actor.