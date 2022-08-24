No Script

Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Nakhala: Leaders Discuss Future Role of the Axis of Resistance

7 hours ago
By Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah Secretary General His eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah received Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement’s Secretary General Ziad Nakhala.

The two resistance leaders tackled the latest events that took place in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, assessed the battle the latest battle against the ‘Israeli’ enemy on the field, political, and media levels, and discussed all the political developments in the region and the roles the different sides of the Axis of Resistance are expected to play in the future.

