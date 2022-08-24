No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home

Iranian Army Launches Large-scale Joint Military Drone Drills

Iranian Army Launches Large-scale Joint Military Drone Drills
folder_openIran access_time 7 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The Iranian Army started large-scale drone drills across the country with the participation of different army units.

The massive exercises kicked off on Wednesday morning with the involvement of more than 150 new advanced drones, and will continue for two days.

Earlier on Tuesday, Deputy Chief of the Iranian Army for Coordination Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari announced that the massive exercises will be held.

The drones, he said, have been manufactured by the Army and the Defense Ministry in cooperation with local knowledge-based companies, and they would be flown in the drills.

According to the commander, the drills would cover all areas across Iran, from the Gulf and the Sea of Oman in the south to the northern and central parts of the country. 

Iran IranianArmy

Comments

  1. Related News
Iranian Army Launches Large-scale Joint Military Drone Drills

Iranian Army Launches Large-scale Joint Military Drone Drills

7 hours ago
IAEA Urged to Ignore “Israeli” Accusations against Iran’s Nuke Program

IAEA Urged to Ignore “Israeli” Accusations against Iran’s Nuke Program

one day ago
IRG Member Martyred in Syria

IRG Member Martyred in Syria

one day ago
Iran Exports Drones, Has Upper Hand in Aerospace - Senior IRG Commander

Iran Exports Drones, Has Upper Hand in Aerospace - Senior IRG Commander

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 24-08-2022 Hour: 02:56 Beirut Timing

whatshot