Trump Files to Block DOJ Review of Seized Documents

By Staff, Agencies

Lawyers for former US president Donald Trump filed a motion Monday in a Florida court to temporarily bar the US Justice Department from reviewing documents taken in a raid on Trump's home earlier this month.

If the filing is accepted by the judge, an appointed special master, a neutral third party, will review files seized by the FBI during a court-ordered search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida.

The special master will decide on what parts of the documents are protected from investigation. Trump's lawyers argued in the court filing that, as the records were produced during his time in office, they are "presumptively privileged."

The FBI reportedly took boxes of classified documents from Mar-a-Lago on August 8, which the court filing called a "shockingly aggressive move."

"Law enforcement is a shield that protects America. It cannot be used as a weapon for political purposes," his lawyers said.

Trump has called the raid a "witch hunt" that is "unprecedented" against a former US president.

"The Aug. 8 search warrant at Mar-a-Lago was authorized by a federal court upon the required finding of probable cause," said US Justice Department spokesman Anthony Coley. "The Department is aware of this evening’s motion. The United States will file its response in court."

The Justice Department has until Thursday to submit redactions to an affidavit used to justify the search of Trump's home.