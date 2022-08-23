No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

40 Years of Hezbollah

 

  1. Home

Palestinian Youth Succumbs to Wounds Sustained in ‘Israeli’ Raid on Occupied West Bank

Palestinian Youth Succumbs to Wounds Sustained in ‘Israeli’ Raid on Occupied West Bank
folder_openPalestine access_time 28 minutes ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

A young Palestinian man has succumbed to the wounds he sustained two weeks ago when ‘Israeli’ occupation forces carried out a raid on the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, in which three Palestinians, including a high-ranking resistance commander, were martyred.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa, citing local sources, reported that Mohammad Arayshi was martyred early on Tuesday.

The report cited sources as saying that Arayshi was shot on August 9, when ‘Israeli’ troops surrounded and opened fire on a building in the Old City of Nablus, where Ibrahim al-Nabulsi – the commander of al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades -- had holed up. The gunfight lasted for several hours.

Nabulsi, 19, was martyred along with Islam Sabbouh, 32, and 16-year-old Hussein Jamal Taha.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said more than 60 others were wounded, four of whom were in critical condition.

Nabulsi, known popularly as “the lion of Nablus,” had survived several assassination attempts by the ‘Israeli’ occupation regime.

His public appearances at the funerals of his fellow comrades had further infuriated ‘Israeli’ forces.

Nablus Palestine westbank IsraeliMilitary IsraeliOccupation

Comments

  1. Related News
Palestinian Youth Succumbs to Wounds Sustained in ‘Israeli’ Raid on Occupied West Bank

Palestinian Youth Succumbs to Wounds Sustained in ‘Israeli’ Raid on Occupied West Bank

28 minutes ago
Palestinian Hunger-striking Detainee Might Die At any Time - Dr. Warns

Palestinian Hunger-striking Detainee Might Die At any Time - Dr. Warns

2 hours ago
Palestinians behind “Israeli” Bars Stage Mass Hunger Strike 

Palestinians behind “Israeli” Bars Stage Mass Hunger Strike 

22 hours ago
‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Kill Palestinian Father Ahead of Daughter’s Wedding

‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Kill Palestinian Father Ahead of Daughter’s Wedding

3 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 23-08-2022 Hour: 12:07 Beirut Timing

whatshot