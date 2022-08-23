- Home
Palestinian Youth Succumbs to Wounds Sustained in ‘Israeli’ Raid on Occupied West Bank
By Staff, Agencies
A young Palestinian man has succumbed to the wounds he sustained two weeks ago when ‘Israeli’ occupation forces carried out a raid on the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, in which three Palestinians, including a high-ranking resistance commander, were martyred.
The official Palestinian news agency Wafa, citing local sources, reported that Mohammad Arayshi was martyred early on Tuesday.
The report cited sources as saying that Arayshi was shot on August 9, when ‘Israeli’ troops surrounded and opened fire on a building in the Old City of Nablus, where Ibrahim al-Nabulsi – the commander of al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades -- had holed up. The gunfight lasted for several hours.
Nabulsi, 19, was martyred along with Islam Sabbouh, 32, and 16-year-old Hussein Jamal Taha.
The Palestinian Health Ministry said more than 60 others were wounded, four of whom were in critical condition.
Nabulsi, known popularly as “the lion of Nablus,” had survived several assassination attempts by the ‘Israeli’ occupation regime.
His public appearances at the funerals of his fellow comrades had further infuriated ‘Israeli’ forces.
