Tel Aviv Takes Sayyed Nasrallah’s Threats Seriously

Tel Aviv Takes Sayyed Nasrallah's Threats Seriously
folder_openZionist Entity access_time one hour ago
By Staff

In a piece entitled “What Does Hezbollah Want?”, ‘Israeli’ Major General [res.] Gershon Hacohen wrote for ‘Israel’ Hayom newspaper that the Zionist entity’s war minister Benny Gantz made the right call by sounding the alarm on Monday, saying that a Hezbollah ‘attack’ on the ‘Israeli’ occupation’s gas installations in the Mediterranean Sea could trigger war.

The military figure also noted that the Tel Aviv regime’s ‘security’ officials have not taken Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah's threats lightly. There is no doubt that his repeated threats of engaging in warfare against ‘Israel’ have upped the ante in terms of his gull and brazenness, and this should not be ignored.

‘Israel’ must take seriously the option that Sayyed Nasrallah wants an escalation that would serve as a pretext for another round of hostilities between the Tel Aviv regime and Lebanon, Hacohen claimed.

He further advised the Zionist establishment that it must look at various hidden considerations that factor into Sayyed Nasrallah's calculus to find what could drive him toward confrontation in the near term.

whatshot