IRG Member Martyred in Syria

By Staff, Agencies 

A senior member of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] ground forces, General Abolfazl Alijani, has been martyred in Syria.

General Alijani, who served as a military advisor in the war-ravaged country, was martyred in the wee hours of Monday morning, reports said.

He was an IRG ground force officer at the Amir Al-Momenin University of Military Sciences and Technology in the central Iranian city of Esfahan.

His body will be flown back to Iran in the coming days, reports said.

Iran maintains an advisory mission in Syria at the request of Damascus with the aim of helping the war-torn Arab country get rid of the foreign-backed militants who have been fighting against the democratically-elected Syrian government since 2011.

The IRG in March named two advisors -- identified as Colonel Ehsan Karbalayi-Poor and Colonel Morteza Saeed-Nezhad -- who were martyred in a missile attack by the “Israeli” entity on the countryside of the Syrian capital Damascus.

