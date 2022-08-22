- Home
Lebanese Chess Champ Pulls Out from Competition to Avoid Facing “Israeli” Opponent
folder_openLebanon access_time 10 hours ago
By Staff
The Lebanese chess champion, Maguy Qassem Fawaz, decided to pull out from the Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival 2022 Round 4, after the draw pitted her against a player from the apartheid “Israeli” entity in the fourth round.
36 countries are participating in the festival.
Young Lebanese mixed martial arts fighter Charbel Abu Daher had withdrawn from the 2022 Youth International Mixed Martial Arts Federation [IMMAF] World Championships in the United Arab Emirates [UAE] to avoid facing an “Israeli” opponent in the international competitions.
