Palestinians behind “Israeli” Bars Stage Mass Hunger Strike
By Staff, Agencies
Protesting the continuous crackdown and mistreatment by “Israeli” prison officials, Palestinian detainees staged a mass hunger strike.
The detainees, who began their strikes on Monday, also refused to leave their cells for the routine so-called “security checks”.
They announced that their strike, which will last two weeks, aims to protest repeated inspection of cells by 'Israeli' occupation prison guards.
The decision to begin the hunger strike was made by a “supreme emergency committee” which made up of prisoners from all factions.
It comes after “Israeli” prison authorities announced a set of repressive measures against long-term prisoners in violation of an agreement reached with prisoners.
In March, the prisoners agreed to suspend their pressure measures after the apartheid entity decided to put an end to the retaliatory actions taken by the 'Israeli' Prison Service.
The new strike action also comes after the “Israeli” entity’s Supreme Court tossed out an appeal request submitted for the release of a Palestinian prisoner, who has been on hunger strike for 172 days in protest at his illegal administrative detention.
The court nixed the request lodged by Khalil Awawdeh’s lawyer on Sunday, despite severe deterioration in his health conditions, the official Palestinian Wafa news agency reported.
The court denied the request after the regime’s internal security apparatus Shin Bet forwarded a "confidential file" to the judge.
