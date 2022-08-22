Raisi: Iran Not To Give up Rights in Any Negotiations

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi reiterated that his administration will not give up on the nation’s rights in any negotiations, in a clear allusion to the ongoing talks on the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA].

“We will not back down on the nation’s rights at any meeting and negotiation,” Raisi said in a Sunday speech to a conference on World Mosque Day.

He further stated that the Iranian administration “will not tie people’s livelihood to any external factor and will persevere in its effort to solve the problems facing the country and people.”

Raisi added that his administration has achieved many of its goals through “the dignified approach” it has adopted.

The Iranian President’s comments come amid intense speculation about the fate of the JCPOA after Iran on August 15 provided the European Union’s coordinator in the JCPOA talks with its final conclusion on the bloc’s proposed draft for revival of the deal, emphasizing that it was now the US’ turn to show realism and flexibility, if it really wanted a final agreement to be reached.

On Tuesday, the EU confirmed that it had received Iran’s response, saying the bloc was studying the reply with the parties to the deal and the United States.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Raisi said the Iranian nation's presence in various arenas is “the most important component of the Islamic Republic's power.”

He underlined that Iran's power relies on each and every one of its people and his administration has been making efforts to use this power in the best way to serve the nation's interests.

The Iranian chief executive also emphasized that his administration will continue to work with seriousness despite all sanctions and threats against the country.

“I truly believe and say on the basis of accurate knowledge of [Iran's] potentialities and capabilities that the future is bright for the country,” Iran's president said, noting that “The current battle is a battle of wills.

The Iranian nation is determined to overcome its enemies and the Almighty will certainly help the Iranian nation.”