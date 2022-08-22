Tel Aviv Regime Rejects Appeal to Fully Release Hunger-striking Palestinian Detainee

By Staff, Agencies

A Zionist regime’s court on Sunday rejected an appeal to fully cancel the so-called ‘administrative detention’ of Palestinian detainee Khalil Awawdeh whose life is at stake, after being nearly six months on hunger strike.

An ‘Israeli’ military court on Friday temporarily suspended the detention of Khalil Awawdeh under the pretext of allowing him to receive medical care at an ‘Israeli’ hospital with no restrictions, boldly admitting that he would be rearrested once his condition was better and he could return to jail.

In its decision Sunday, the court stated that it had “no justification” to intervene in the matter, after Awawdeh’s detention was frozen as long as he remains at the Shamir Medical Center in the ‘Israeli’-occupied Palestinian territories.

For their part, Awawdeh’s lawyers said earlier that he would keep his 170-day fast going until he is granted a full release.

Awawdeh, a father of four, is one of several Palestinian detainees who have gone on prolonged hunger strikes over the years to protest the ‘administrative detention,’ which allows the apartheid “Israeli” entity to hold prisoners without charge practically indefinitely.