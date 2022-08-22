Russia Opens Murder Probe After Daughter of Political Commentator Assassinated in Car Blast

By Staff, Agencies

Russian authorities launched a murder probe after the daughter of an influential policy commentator was killed in a car bomb on the outskirts of Moscow on Saturday evening.

The Russian Investigative Committee said on Sunday that it believes the attack that killed Darya Dugina was premeditated and a contract job, based on evidence collected from the blast site.

According to the committee, the blast near the village of Bolshie Vyazemy was caused by a bomb planted in the Toyota Land Cruiser driven by Dugina.

“It has already been established that the explosive was planted under the bottom of the car on the driver's side,” the agency said in a statement. “Darya Dugina, who was driving, was killed on impact.”

The committee further said that its specialists had retrieved a recording from the SUV’s dashcam, while law enforcement officials were working to identify suspects and possible witnesses.

“Expert assessments are being commissioned, including biological, genetic, chemical and explosive forensics,” the agency noted in a statement.

No person or group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

Pro-Kremlin commentators and politicians have pinned the blame on Ukraine and demanded retaliation for the killing. A Ukrainian official, however, immediately disavowed Kiev’s involvement in the blast.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s office has not reacted to the incident yet.

Darya is the daughter of Alexander Dugin, a veteran philosopher who is known for his staunch anti-Western views. He is viewed in the West as a major ideological mastermind and a driving force behind key aspects of Russia’s foreign policy.

Russian media described the incident on Saturday as a “terrorist act,” noting it intended to target Alexander Dugin, but ended up killing his daughter.

“Earlier on Saturday evening, Dugin, the father of the victim, was giving a lecture on ‘Tradition and History’ at a family festival in Moscow Region,” said a report in RT.

“Dugina attended the event. Several reports say Dugin initially planned to leave the festival with his daughter but later decided to take a separate car, while Darya took his Toyota Land Cruiser Prado.”